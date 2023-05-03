Green Plains Partners (GPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 2,253.33% and a net margin of 50.96%.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $308.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Plains Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

