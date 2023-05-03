Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,259,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $17,949,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 843,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,465,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 203,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

