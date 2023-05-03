Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 802,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 144.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 355,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $839.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

