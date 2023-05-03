Guess’, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.