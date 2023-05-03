Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 170,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 3,695.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTGT opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

