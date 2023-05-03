Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 689 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in MSCI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 76,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,430,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $468.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

