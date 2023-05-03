Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 279.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,551 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after acquiring an additional 487,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160,697 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

