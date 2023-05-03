Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,700 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Incyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.