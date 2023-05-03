Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 21,160 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

