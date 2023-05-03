Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 315,017 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,017 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

