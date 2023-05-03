Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,937 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.52% of DigitalBridge Group worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,475,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

