Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739,643 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.24% of Daqo New Energy worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,966,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

DQ stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.