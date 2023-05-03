Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 241.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.