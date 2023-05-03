Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.86, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

