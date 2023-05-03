Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 6.3 %

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

