Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7 %

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

JBHT opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.