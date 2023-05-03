Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,770. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.