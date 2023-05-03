Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Read More

