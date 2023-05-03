Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

