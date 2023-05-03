Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.