Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after buying an additional 156,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Shares of CRWD opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $207.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

