Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,794 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

