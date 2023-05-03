Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,559 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

Shares of MLM opened at $371.85 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $386.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

