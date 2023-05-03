Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,409 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $209.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

