Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 19,975 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 505.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in argenx by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in argenx by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $392.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities raised their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.94.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

