Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HP were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

