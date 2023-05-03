Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $144.98.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

