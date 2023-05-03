Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 271,400 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.32% of PTC Therapeutics worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

