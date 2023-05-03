Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,155 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

