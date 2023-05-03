Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haynes International news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYN. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

