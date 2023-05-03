Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.