Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

