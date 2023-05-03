Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 562 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,971 shares of company stock valued at $700,889 and sold 34,117 shares valued at $2,673,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.