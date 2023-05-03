Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $55,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 691.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CF opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.