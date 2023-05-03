Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $57,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.