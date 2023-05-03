Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of -101.75 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

