Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

