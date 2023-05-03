Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $38,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.