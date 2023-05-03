HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Richard Tyrone Williams Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $20,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
HTBI stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.47%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.
