Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.85

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 270464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 110,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

