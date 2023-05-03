HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 780 ($9.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.49) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 741 ($9.26).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 598.30 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 578.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.37. The company has a market capitalization of £119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 996.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

