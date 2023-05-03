Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ideal Power Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ IPWR opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
