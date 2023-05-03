IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average is $225.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.