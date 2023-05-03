IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 5.0 %

MAR opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.