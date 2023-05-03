IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000.

BATS:UJAN opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

