IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.
Insider Activity at International Paper
International Paper Price Performance
NYSE:IP opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About International Paper
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
