IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.65 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

