IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
