IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

