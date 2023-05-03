IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

