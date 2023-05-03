IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

